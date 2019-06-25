AC Milan and Tottenham still hoping to land Real Madrid outcast

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is in demand with Tottenham joining AC Milan in the race for the talented Spaniard.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Spanish Under-21 team at the European Championship, but his future remains unclear after being told he is a surplus to requirements at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Sportmediaset reports that Milan remain interested in securing his signature, but they will now face stiff competition in Tottenham.

The English side are favourites to land Ceballos due to the finances of a proposed move. Real Madrid are adamant they will accept nothing less than €50 million for the midfielder, a figure that Milan can not meet.

Not only are Tottenham able to reach that figure, but they are also able to offer a richer contract to Ceballos.

Lastly, Milan are unable to offer Champions League football next season – something that Tottenham are – making the Premier League outfit the favourites in the race for the former Real Betis starlet.