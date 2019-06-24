AC Milan considering swoop for Paris Saint-Germain youngster

AC Milan are thought to be weighing up the chance of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah, son of former Milan great George Weah.

The United States international spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic having progressed through the Parisian side’s youth system.

Tuttosport understands Milan are interested in signing Weah having been identified as an ideal signing by newly appointed directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban.

Torino and Rennes are among a host of other clubs intent on prising the talented youngster away from PSG this summer with the promise of regular football.

Weah is seen as one for the future having already been capped on eight occasions for the United States national team scoring in a friendly against Bolivia.

Milan will look to sign Weah permanently either outright or in the form of a loan deal with right of redemption paid in instalments.