AC Milan director courts Real Madrid defender

AC Milan director and club legend Paolo Maldini was photographed meeting Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez in Ibiza ahead of a proposed move.

The Frenchman was rumoured to be among the players inquired after in a recent meeting in Spain between the Milan directors and Los Blancos.

Spanish television program El Chiringuito snapped the pair in Ibiza on Sunday morning fuelling speculation of a potential switch to the Stadio San Siro.

Milan are eager to reinforce their defensive options particularly with the uncertainty surrounding the future of both Ivan Strinic and Diego Laxalt.

The Rossoneri are understood to have made their first approach to sign Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos initially on loan with an option to purchase.

It remains to be seen whether a similar formula would be incorporated for Hernandez who spent last season on loan at fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Hernandez is valued at €20 million by the Spanish giants who historically have maintained an excellent relationship with Milan.