AC Milan eye Jankto should deal for Sampdoria star fail

AC Milan will switch their focus to Jakub Jankto as an alternative to midfield target Dennis Praet should they fail to bring the Sampdoria playmaker to the club.

Marco Giampaolo will lead the Rossoneri this upcoming season, and the tactician has reportedly identified the Belgian as a top target after his stellar campaign for the Blucerchiati, but a move looks increasingly unlikely at this time.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Giampaolo has identified Jankto, who was on loan at Sampdoria from Udinese last season, as a valid alternative.

The 23-year-old Czech Republic midfielder made just eight starts for the club, as well as 20 substitute appearances, but Giampaolo is said to rate him highly as Jankto has a thorough understanding of the tactician’s style of play having spent a year under him already.

Jankto began his professional career at Udinese but has had loan spells at both Ascoli and Sampdoria.