AC Milan join rivals Inter in Cagliari midfielder negotiations

AC Milan have launched a last minute bid to scupper a deal between crosstown-rivals Inter and Cagliari for midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The Nerazzurri had been in constant contact with the player’s agent and were hopeful of securing the services of Barella for a fee of €40 million.

However the latest from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Milan have weighed in with their own interest in Barella and are prepared to offer counterparts to Cagliari in exchange.

Milan have yet to formalise the appointment of a new sporting director or head coach yet feel suitably compelled to register their own attempt to sign Barella.

Despite this late effort from the Rossoneri there is confidence in the Inter camp of completing the transfer having already agreed terms with the player.

The same publication has suggested Inter have a 60 percent chance of signing Barella while both Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have a 20 percent chance.

Barella is part of the Azzurri team called up by Roberto Mancini for their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Bosnia Herzegovina.