AC Milan keen to bring Arsenal ace back to Italy

With Marco Giampaolo expected to take over at AC Milan, it appears the Rossoneri are keen to reunite him with Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The 51-year-old tactician made his departure from Sampdoria official on Saturday, with all signs pointing towards Milan as his next destination.

It’s believed Giampaolo has already met with Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban to discuss potential targets, and the top target being looked at for the midfield is Torreira according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Uruguayan left the Blucerchiati for over €30 million last summer, and after having featured in 50 matches this past season, it’s believed over €40m will be needed for a return to Italy.

One thing working in the Rossoneri’s favour is that Torreira and his girlfriend are reportedly unhappy with life in England.

The Uruguayan recently stated in an interview with El Pais that learning English and the cloudy weather has been a problem, and that he would be better off in Italy.

Before joining Arsenal, Torreira spent nearly all of his career in Italy after coming through the Pescara youth system before joining Sampdoria under Giampaolo.