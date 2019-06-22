AC Milan look to Real Madrid for summer reinforcements

AC Milan representatives have travelled to Spain to meet with Real Madrid to discuss the availability of multiple fringe players including Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral.

The Rossoneri had shown an interest in acquiring the services of Ceballos in the past but were deterred by the steep asking price from Los Blancos.

A delegation lead by Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban made the trip to Madrid with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming a number of players were the subject of discussion.

Ceballos would reportedly cost in the region of €40 million while the likes of Martin Odegaard, Sergio Reguilon, Theo Hernandez and the aforementioned Mayoral were inquired after.

Corriere dello Sport understands both Marco Asensio and former Inter midfielder Mateo Kovacic were also the subject of inquiry but remain difficult operations.

Additionally the Milan delegation are understood to have queried the position over Vinicius Junior according to La Repubblica.