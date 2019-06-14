AC Milan open to offers for goalkeepers

Milan are reportedly ready to entertain offers for any of their three goalkeepers were they to come in this summer, as they look to balance their books following issues with Financial Fair Play (FFP)

It is expected that they would be open to selling any of Pepe Reina, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessandro Plizzari in spite of the fact that none of them are actually for sale.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that incoming coach Marco Giampaolo would like to keep all three, but he understands the club aren’t in a position financially to decline substantial offers.

Milan would be set to make a profit from each player as both Donnarumma and Plizzari are youth team graduates and Pepe Reina arrived on a free.

Donnarumma has been linked with numerous high-profile moves in the past and it is rumoured Manchester United could be interested were David De Gea to depart Old Trafford.

Similarly, Maurizio Sarri is said to be a fan of Reina, having coached him at Napoli, and would consider trying to entice him to Juventus were he to land the job.

In relation to Plizzari, it is speculated he could be used as a makeweight in order to bring other players in with Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella deals likely to include the young shot stopper.