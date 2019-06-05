AC Milan remain in Europa League as UEFA suspend Financial Fair Play investigation

AC Milan have been given a reprieve to remain in the Europa League for the time being, as UEFA confirmed that an investigation into breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations is being suspended.

The Rossoneri were under scrutiny from the governing body of European football after posting heavy losses over the three-year period of 2015-18 and subsequently failing to comply with a demand from UEFA to break-even this season.

It was feared that the investigation could ultimately see Milan suspended from European competition, which would result in them being disqualified from next season’s Europa League, but these have been allayed for the time being.

“The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has issued a procedural order suspending the proceedings against AC Milan regarding it’s failure to comply with the break-even requirement during the current monitoring period assessed in the 2018/19 season, and covering the reporting periods ending in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” a statement on UEFA’s website read.

“The suspension of the proceedings will remain in place until after the issuance of the award in the ongoing CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) proceedings dealing with the sanction imposed on the club for failing to comply with the break-even requirement for the reporting periods ending in 2015, 2016 and 2017.”

With Milan waiting on an appeal in their fight against sanctions meted out by CAS in December, that would see them fined €12 million, face a restricted squad size in European competition and be required to break even by 2021, the suspension by UEFA has been put in place until a resolution has been finalised.

If Milan, who qualified for the Europa League by way of finishing fifth in Serie A, were to be disqualified, they would be replaced by seventh-placed Torino.