AC Milan set to land Real Madrid full-back

Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez is expected to join AC Milan on loan with an obligation to buy for €20 million.

The Spanish giants signed the 21-year-old for €24m from city rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017, but he has been deemed a surplus to requirements at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Hernandez has agreed to join the Rossoneri on an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for €20m.

The Frenchman is expected to sign a four-year contract worth €1.8m a season.

Real Madrid have already added to their ranks by signing Ferland Mendy from Lyon to replace the 21-year-old, who made 20 appearances while on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Hernandez’s signing is expected to result in the sale of at least one of Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic as Milan look to thin out their numbers at left-back.