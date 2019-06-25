AC Milan step up chase for Roma legend

Daniele De Rossi looks set to continue his career in Italy with AC Milan keen to land the former Roma captain.

The 35-year-old has spent his entire career with the Giallorossi, but he will feature for a new side after the capital club opted not to extend his contract.

Reports had linked De Rossi with a move to Boca Juniors, but it appears the World Cup winner is looking to continue his playing career in Italy.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Milan would welcome him to the San Siro with open arms, as they have offered the midfielder a two-year contract worth €3.5 million a season.

The Rossoneri aren’t the only side in the mix however, as Calciomercato.com reports Fiorentina have made an offer worth €1.4m a season for one year with an option for a second.

Sampdoria and Inter are also reportedly in the mix, thus giving De Rossi ample options with regards to where he will play next season.