AC Milan target more midfield reinforcements

AC Milan are looking for new midfield reinforcements this summer with Jose Mauri, Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci and Tiemoue Bakayoko all set to depart the club.

The Rossoneri will, in all likelihood, wait until Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara are announced before they enter the market, but are expected to want to add to the midfield following the departures.

Having already signed Rade Krunic Milan have also met with representatives of Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi to discuss the possibility of a move, but the 23-year-old is said to be just one of a number of targets, according to Sport Mediaset,

They are reportedly also interested in Fiorentina player Jordan Veretout, who was said to have been close to a move to Napoli, as well as Marseille’s Kevin Strootman.

Strootman, formerly of Roma and PSV, is widely expected to leave the French side this summer following his single season with the club.