AC Milan turn to Udinese midfielder after Sensi rebuff

Udinese midfielder Rolando Mandragora has emerged as a possible candidate for AC Milan after having lost out in their pursuit of Inter-bound Stefano Sensi.

The Sassuolo star had been of great interest to the Rossoneri with his passing range and defensive capabilities, however city rivals Inter look to have secured his services.

As a result Milan have turned their attention elsewhere with Tuttomercatoweb claiming the club could make an approach for Udinese defensive midfielder Mandragora.

Already a senior Italian international, Mandragora was a part of the Azzurri Under-21 European Championship side that exited in the group stage. Newly-appointed Milan boss Marco Giampaolo is understood to welcome the arrival of the 21-year-old who joined the Zebrette last season from Juventus.

Milan would be hopeful of landing Mandragora for a significantly lower amount than was being proposed for Sensi, thought to be in the region of €35 million.

Mandragora was virtually ever present for Udinese last campaign missing only three games through suspension.