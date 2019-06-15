AC Milan willing to sell Spanish star

Suso could be on his way out of AC Milan as reports indicate the Rossoneri are balking at the Spaniard’s wage demands.

The winger’s agent – Alessandro Lucci – met with club officials on Thursday, and Suso’s future with the club was a major talking point.

Calciomercato.com reports the 25-year-old is keen to have his wages doubled to €6 million a season, a figure Milan are not willing to meet.

While Suso still has three years remaining on his current contract that includes a €38m release clause, it doesn’t appear there are any clubs willing to meet that figure.

As a result Milan are ready to accept offers in the region of €25-30m for Suso, with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham said to be willing to meet that figure.

Last season Suso netted eight goals and provided nine assists in 41 appearances for the Rossoneri, who failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing one point behind city rivals Inter and Atalanta.