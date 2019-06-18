Alaves defender proposed to AC Milan

AC Milan have been offered the chance of signing Deportivo Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan this summer.

The 25-year-old Chilean international joined the Spanish side from Universidad Catolica in 2017 where he’s made just under 50 appearances scoring twice.

With the Milan hierarchy looking to bolster their squad Tuttomercatoweb understands Maripan has been proposed to the Rossoneri with his agent in Italy for discussions.

Milan are expected to cut ties with fellow South American defenders Cristian Zapata and Gustavo Gomez this summer with the latter joining Palmeiras permanently.

Maripan has picked up 16 caps for his country since making his debut at the beginning of 2017 scoring in friendlies against Romania and Serbia.

Alaves have conducted business with the Italian giants in the past with former Milan youth graduate Rodrigo Ely joining the club after an initial loan spell.

Any deal would need to match Milan’s own valuation of the player with the club keen on spending prudently for the upcoming season.