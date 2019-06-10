Atalanta want Muriel and Defrel for Champions League depth

Atalanta are eyeing up moves for Sevilla’s Luis Muriel and Roma’s Gregoire Defrel as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their inaugural season in the Champions League.

La Dea are looking at moves for the pair, who were both on loan at Serie A clubs last season, in order to make their squad competitive to challenge in the league, the Coppa Italia and Champions League next year.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Fiorentina are reluctant to make Muriel’s deal permanent as they deem the €15 million asking price to expensive, whilst Defrel’s permanent move to Samp is up in the air as coach Marco Giampaolo could be on his way to Milan.

Muriel managed to bag nine goals in 23 games for Fiorentina after his January arrival, three of which came in their run to the Coppa Italia semi final where they were knocked out by Atalanta 5-4 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Defrel managed 12 goals and three assists in all competitions for Sampdoria as he revitalised his career following a difficult year in the capital for Roma in the 2017-2018 season.