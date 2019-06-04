Atletico Madrid keen on Juventus midfielder

While Rodrigo Hernandez’s future at Atletico Madrid remains up in the air the club are considering Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur as a possible replacement should the Spaniard leave.

Rodrigo has offers on the table from Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but isn’t sure whether or not he should move on or stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Nevertheless, Atletico are planning in case of his exit and the former Boca Juniors midfielder is seen as the ideal arrival by Diego Simeone.

But if any deal is to be agreed it won’t be made easy by Italy’s Old Lady, who have labelled him as non-transferable.

The Uruguayan was key for Juve in 2018/19, playing 40 times as they won their eighth consecutive Scudetto. In those appearances, he scored twice and assisted on three occasions.