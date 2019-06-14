Bakayoko: I will be going back to Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed his immediate future is at Chelsea, for now, following a year-long loan spell at AC Milan.

Bakayoko enjoyed a decent spell with the Rossoneri but experienced a fractious relationship with former coach Gennaro Gattuso towards the end.

In an interview with French publication L’Equipe he was clear he will be going back to London.

“My future? Yes, I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract,” he said.

“I have no choice. I don’t know what will happen after that, but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know.”

The Frenchman also added in reference to Gattuso: “I had a complicated relationship with him, we didn’t understand each other.”

Bakayoko allegedly refused to come on for Milan after Gattuso had decided to bring the midfielder on in a game against Bologna and he also turned up late for training which resulted in the team going on a hiatus for nearly a week.

Bakayoko played 41 times in all competitions for the club in which he scored one goal and got one assist.