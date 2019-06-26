Borriello: Totti has been offered a playing contract in England

Roma legend Francesco Totti has been linked with an incredible return to playing football with Leeds United of the English Championship reportedly ready to offer him a deal.

The 42-year-old retired from playing two years ago, but recently left his director role at the Giallorossi and now, reportedly, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have offered him the chance to revoke his retirement and get back out on the pitch.

“I know that a great leader of an English team has made him a proposal to go back to playing,” said former teammate Marco Borriello, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

Borriello, however, stopped short of confirming it was the Leeds owner: “[Andrea] Radrizzani of Leeds? I don’t know.”

Whilst Borriello refrained from categorically stating it was Leeds who made the offer, speculation is rife that is the Yorkshire-based side who have also recently been linked with a move for former Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Radrizzani became the owner of Leeds United outright in 2017 and has helped the club get back into play-off contention with the appointment of renown Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa.