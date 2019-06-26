Buffon close to Juventus return

Gianluigi Buffon is edging ever closer to completing his return to Juventus this summer having already left Paris Saint-Germain just one year after joining from La Vecchia Signora.

It’s been known that Buffon’s desire is to remain at the top of European football and Juve are thought to be opening their arms to welcome the 41-year-old back to the club.

According to Sky Sport Italia, negotiations between the two parties are very far along and he will return on a one-year contract.

In Turin, he’s expected to battle with Wojciech Szczesny for the No.1 shirt, but he’s happy to play the role of second-choice goalkeeper at his advanced age.

Buffon had been linked with Porto with Iker Casillas’ future unknown, but Casillas himself tweeted a cryptic message on Tuesday evening about Juventus’ transfer operations, describing their dealings as being Houdini-like.