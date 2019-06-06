Calhanoglu intends on staying with AC Milan

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has revealed his desire to remain at the club next season, despite interest from other teams.

Speculation has been rife that Milan were willing to sell the Turkish midfielder with a number of foreign clubs said to be interested in his services.

“Next season I will play here again, in Milan, with this shirt,” Calhanoglu told TR Sport. “I know some clubs are interested, but I’m happy here.

“I hope to stay at Milan for a long time, but it is a decision that belongs to the club.”

Calhanoglu signed for the club in 2017 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and has gone on to make over 60 appearances for Milan.

This year he managed four goals and nine assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.