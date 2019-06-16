Commisso: Fiorentina can’t make the same mistakes as AC Milan

Rocco Commisso is hoping that Fiorentina can learn from the mistakes of other Serie A sides, most notably AC Milan, following his acquisition of the club.

Commisso took ownership of La Viola from the Della Valle family this month and he’s planning on reversing the Tuscans’ recent fortunes while aware of the fact that he took a chance in buying the club.

“I bought a Serie A team in two weeks,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, “I took risks but I’m used to it.

“In the short term I’ll be proud if we play well. I expect the players and coaches to work hard.

“We need time to provide resources. We can’t make the same mistakes as other clubs, like Milan, who spent €200 million on players without getting results.”

Fiorentina narrowly avoided relegation to Serie B on the final day of the 2018/19 Serie A season.