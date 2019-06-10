Conte planning arrivals to build a flexible Inter

Inter’s summer transfer plans haven’t yet taken off under Antonio Conte but the Italian coach wants a number of arrivals to build a flexible team capable of playing in a number of systems.

Diego Godin has already been signed and the Uruguayan will be key to Conte’s three-man defence, but beyond that there are more players needed.

Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko are two names on the list, as well as Paulo Dybala and Dzeko’s Roma teammate Aleksander Kolarov.

Conte’s basic plan is the 3-5-2 formation with Godin accompanying Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar at the back. Ideally, Barella will join Marcelo Brozovic and Radja Nainggolan in midfield with Ivan Perisic and Kolarov operating on the flanks. In attack, Lautaro Martinez’s planned partner is Dzeko.

The Italian coach is an admirer of Il Toro, but he sees the Argentine more as a second striker and, as such, he needs a No.9 by his side.

Dybala’s arrival is largely dependant on how the Mauro Icardi situation unfolds, but as things stand the Bosnian tops their list.

Another option Conte is considering is 4-4-2 with Danilo D’Ambrosio and Kolarov at full back. The two forwards could easily become four with Matteo Politano and Perisic playing high on the sides.