Coutinho: I learned a lot at Inter

Despite a rather uneventful spell at Inter, Phillipe Coutinho has made it clear his time in Italy taught him several lessons.

The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri as an 18-year-old in 2008, but after loan spells at Vasco da Gama and Espanyol, along with some mixed form while with the first team, he was eventually sold to Liverpool.

Coutinho blossomed in England and eventually moved to Barcelona, but he stated that his time at Inter helped him grow as a player.

“Everything went by so quickly, but a lot of great things happened,” he stated at a press conference while on international duty for Brazil at the Copa America.

“I went through some tough times, but I always tried to do my best.

“I was very young and everything was new to me. I had to immerse myself in a new culture, but I learned a lot in Italy.”

Coutinho ended his time at Inter having netted five goals in 47 first team appearances.