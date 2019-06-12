Cristiano Ronaldo behind Messi as world’s highest paid athlete

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi tops the list of the world’s highest paid athletes, with rival Cristiano Ronaldo slotting just behind in second place.

Forbes magazine revealed their list of the 100 Highest-Paid Athletes, with footballers dominating the podium.

Messi tops the list at $127 million thanks to his $92m salary/winnings from Barcelona and $35m in endorsements.

Ronaldo’s total earnings sit at $109m as his salary/winnings come in at $65m, while earning $44m from endorsements.

PSG striker Neymar rounds out the podium at $105m thanks to his $75m salary/winnings and $30m in endorsements.

Other notable names include Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez in 53rd with $30.7m in total earnings, Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in 57th with $30.2m and Antoine Griezmann in 75th with $27.7m.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe was the youngest name in the top 100 at 55th with total earnings totalling $30.6m.