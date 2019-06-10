Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a personal treble

Cristiano Ronaldo is over the moon following Portugal’s UEFA Nations League win on Sunday as he marks a personal treble, of sorts, for the 2018/19 season.

In his first season at Juventus, the Portuguese lifted the Scudetto as well as the Supercoppa Italiana, which he was quick to remind his Instagram followers of.

“After conquering the Italian super cup and the Italian championship, there couldn’t have been a better way to end the season than with the Nations League win. 2 + 1 = treble.” he wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photo showed the No.7 holding the Nations League trophy.