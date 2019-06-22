Napoli president backs Ancelotti over Rodriguez signing

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has shown his full support for coach Carlo Ancelotti by agreeing to back his decision to sign James Rodriguez, even though he is unsure of the move himself.

The Partenopei have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder who has had two spells under Ancelotti previously, once at Los Blancos and once at Bayern Munich, and it looks as if they are now going to make a concrete bid for the player.

In an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss, De Laurentiis said he was willing to back his coach despite admitting he doesn’t feel they necessarily need the Colombian.

“I’ve always said that we need not one but two full-backs and a striker,” he said.

“James Rodriguez is wanted by Ancelotti. I am not sure we need him but it’s a desire of our manager and it’s fair to give him responsibility.

“James is a very good player and that can’t be put into question, if Ancelotti wants him, I am sure he will be useful.”