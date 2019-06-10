De Ligt: Cristiano Ronaldo told me to join him at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Juventus after the pair met in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

De Ligt was on the losing side as Portugal built on their 2016 European Championship win to claim yet another crown, but the Ajax defender was seen laughing with the No.7 after the final whistle.

“Ronaldo asked me to go to Juventus,” De Lift said after the Nations League defeat to Portugal.

“I was surprised by his request, which is why I laughed.

“I didn’t understand him at first.”

De Ligt is wanted by many of Europe’s elite, notably Barcelona, but he’s only thinking about taking some time off now.

“I’m going on holidays now,” he said.

“I’m going to think about what’s best for me and then I’ll decide.

“It’s important for a young player to play. That’s the only thing I’m sure of.”