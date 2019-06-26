De Ligt: I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus’ hopes of landing Matthijs de Ligt this summer appear to have been handed a boost as the Dutch defender has been speaking of his admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had also shown an interest but the Catalans have backed down in their pursuit due to his wage demands.

“I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played football in the garden,” he said in an interview with Voetbal International.

“It was especially true when he played for Manchester United. My first football shirt was his.”

De Ligt is just one of many who exploded onto the scene at Ajax in 2018/19 and he himself acknowledges that things have moved very quickly.

“Sometimes I realise that everything went very fast,” he said.

“During the season, with the club and in all of the competitions, you don’t really have time to reflect.

“But sometimes I realise that this isn’t normal.”