Di Biagio set to step down from Italy Under-21 post

Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio is expected to announce his resignation at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Azzurrini failed to advance past the group stage of the European Under-21 Championship despite a squad that featured the likes of Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Moise Kean and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

As a result Rai Sport reports Di Biagio will hold a press conference on Tuesday where it is expected he will announce his departure from the side.

The former midfielder has worked for the FIGC since 2011 when he took over as coach of the Under-20 side.

He took over the U-21 side two years later, but his tenure has failed to produce results. Under Di Biagio’s tutelage, the youth side have failed to move past the group stage at two European Under-21 Championships, which means failure to qualify for two Olympic Games.

As a player, Di Biagio featured for the Azzurri senior team on 31 occasions from 1998 to 2002.