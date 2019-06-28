Dugarry: De Ligt is joining Juventus for money

With Matthis De Ligt closing in on a move to Juventus, former AC Milan striker Christophe Dugarry has criticized the youngster for joining the Bianconeri purely out of money.

Despite reported interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, it appears the Old Lady are set to land the talented 19-year-old for a reported €70 million.

It’s believed De Ligt will sign a five-year contract worth €12m a season, but Dugarry hit out at the Dutch international over his motivations.

“What ever happened to sporting decisions?” he told RMC.

“There is Barcelona, PSG and Juventus. Let me be clear, the sporting decision is Barcelona and he isn’t making that.

“Therefore it’s purely a financial decision. You can go wherever you want, and this is the image he wants to give off.

“It makes me want to throw up.

“De Ligt is an excellent player, very good, but he won’t go very far with this mentality. It isn’t possible.”

Reports indicate De Ligt has asked for a €150m release clause in his contract, a detail that only added to Dugarry’s disgust.

“De Ligt hasn’t even immersed himself in the project yet and he’s already asking for a release clause,” he added.

“What is this about? What is going through your head? You are 19.

“€12, €13,€ 14, €15 or €20m a season? At a certain point, what difference does it make?

“You might have another car, or a house with an additional 50 squared feet or a boat that is 10 feet longer.”