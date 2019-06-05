Former Juventus star Buffon leaves PSG after single season

Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has decided against renewing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with his current deal set to expire in July.

The 41-year-old ended a 17-year stint with the Bianconeri to join PSG last June and made 26 appearances for the club, securing the Ligue 1 title in the process.

In a statement on their official website, PSG announced that Buffon had rejected a proposed contract offer after negotiations between club and players.

Buffon, a World Cup winner in 2006, did not confirm he would continue his playing career elsewhere or whether he will hang up his gloves all together.

“PSG proposed a contract renewal that I did not feel ready to accept, pushed by my desire to prepare for new personal experiences and new professional challenges,” the former Parma custodian declared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Perennial French champions are now in the market for a new goalkeeper to challenge incumbent Alphonse Areola, and have been linked with Manchester United’s Spanish international David De Gea.