Giampaolo leaves Sampdoria ahead of AC Milan move

Marco Giampaolo and Sampdoria have mutually agreed to part ways, freeing the coach up to join AC Milan as Gennaro Gattuso’s replacement.

Sampdoria had been European contenders for much of the season before falling away late on and Giampaolo had implemented his style on the club, who are now expected to appoint Eusebio Di Francesco in his place.

“We thank Marco for the three seasons he has spent with us in Genoa,” said Samp president Massimo Ferrero.

“We’ve improved together and enjoyed some great moments, and now we wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career.

“He will without doubt be able to showcase his qualities as a person and as a professional, qualities which we identified back in June 2016 and have been able to appreciate and support in the three years since.

Giampaolo has been an important step in the technical development of our club – this will now continue under a new coach, who I will soon have the pleasure of formally announcing.”

Giampaolo, for his part, thanked the Blucerchiati as well, explaining how he enjoyed his stay in Liguria.

“I want to thank president Ferrero and everyone at Samp for three unforgettable seasons,” said Giampaolo.

“I enjoyed my time in Genoa and had a good relationship with everyone.

“I also want to thank all the club directors, colleagues, employees and players who have shared this in this journey of hard work and dedication.

“You will always have a place in my heart, alongside all Blucerchiati fans.”