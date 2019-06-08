Greece v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy coach Roberto Mancini looks to Andrea Belotti to lead the line, as the Azzurri take on Greece in Athens in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.

The Torino striker is flanked by Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa of Napoli and Fiorentina respectively, as Italy look to continue their perfect start in Group J with victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Marco Verratti is joined by Nicolo Barella and Jorginho in the midfield, whilst Juventus centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci slot in between full-backs Emerson and Alessandro Florenzi. Belotti’s Torino teammate Salvatore Sirigu replaces the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Greece are hot on Italy’s tails in the group and will look to keep Mancini’s men at bay through a defensive pairing of Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Arsenal’s Sokratis.

Meanwhile, Benfica star Andreas Samaris will look to pull the strings in midfield.

Greece: Barkas; Manolas, Siovas, Papastathopolous; Stafylidis, Fortounis, Kourbelis, Zeca, Samaris; Masouras, Koulouris

Italy: Sirigu; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne