Icardi wants to take legal action against Inter

Former Inter captain Mauro Icardi is considering taking legal action against the club for whom he currently plays as he’s unhappy with the treatment he has received in recent months.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy during the 2018/19 campaign and subsequently faced weeks out of Luciano Spalletti’s first-team squad before being reintegrated before the season’s end.

According to La Repubblica, the No.9 wants to take a case against the Nerazzurri because he feels as though he hasn’t had the same treatment as his teammates at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Contact between the player’s representatives and employment law lawyers has already been initiated. As a potential remedy, Serie A’s arbitration panel could rule that his contract with the club is rendered null and void.

While the Argentine’s chances of winning would be slim, it wouldn’t be the first case of it’s kind. Goran Pandev made similar claims against Lazio when his time there was drawing to a close.

Nevertheless, Inter are keen to avoid the forward going down this path.