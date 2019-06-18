Ilicic Open to Napoli Move

Atalanta midfielder Josip Ilicic is said to be open to a move to Serie A rivals Napoli, in spite of the fact Atalanta qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season.

La Dea finished third and reached the Coppa Italia final in a remarkable season for the side from Bergamo and they would be reluctant to see one of their star players leave.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Ilicic would prefer a move to the Neapolitan side but Atalanta will block all offers for the Slovenian.

Due to their involvement in Europe’s premier club competition next season they will attempt to keep hold of their star players at all costs.

The 31-year-old featured 36 times for Atalanta last season, scoring 13 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

Ilicic began his career in his native Slovenia, where he earnt a move to Palermo in 2010 before going on to play for Fiorentina and then on to Atalanta in 2017.