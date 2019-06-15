Immobile and Frosinone’s names mentioned in Spanish football’s corruption investigation

Spanish football’s corruption and match-fixing case looks to have its reaches beyond Iberian shores as both Serie A side Frosinone and Lazio’s Italian forward Ciro Immobile’s names have been mentioned in the summary.

But Immobile’s links to the case are quite indirect and there are no suspicions of the Italy international having any involvement in match-fixing.

In the documents that MARCA have gained access to, the transcript of a recorded conversation between Carlos Aranda and Mattia Mariotti appears to be acting as an intermediary between the protagonists of the investigation and the players.

The conversation, recorded through a device installed in Aranda’s car, hears the pair discussing what can be offered to the players in order to predetermine the outcome of a game, with results or goals being spoken about.

During the conversation Mariotti explains to Aranda that he has a “long-haired friend” who runs an illegal gambling house that Immobile was a regular customer of.

“Immobile of Lazio plays with him too, he’s his customer, the striker,” said the Italian to Aranda.

The Italy international may not be a point of interest for match-fixing, but the recently-relegated Frosinone players could face a different fate.

“On Thursday I see myself with the Frosinone team,” Mariotti continues in the recording.

“My long-haired friend will take me. He’s caught, what’s his manager’s name, who’s always with the team, who’s very close to the players… Do you understand? He goes to dinner with all of the players.”

“The delegate,” Aranda clarifies.

“The delegate,” agrees Mariotti, “and the three or four of the team that the friends of yours are sending.

“I’m going to eat with them. I’ll raise it and see, then I’ll ask them if they want to do it.”

Eventually, Mariotti speaks with Aranda about the money transfers made between Andalusia and Rome, with 90,000 euros transported in a suitcase, and the Italian tells Aranda about a video that was recorded of him.

“You remember when I took the 90,000 euros of yours from Skrill, the video is from when he brought the 90,000 euros.”