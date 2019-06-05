Insigne: Chelsea coach’s proposed Juventus switch is a betrayal to Napoli

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has hit out at former coach Maurizio Sarri as the current Chelsea tactician edges closer to the vacant Juventus job.

After leading Chelsea to the Europa League title and a League Cup final in his maiden season in England, Sarri has been strongly tipped to depart Stamford Bridge and take the Juventus hotseat this summer.

It would signal a return to Serie A after just a single season away for the Italian, who enjoyed three seasons at Napoli and secured a records points tally of 91 in his final campaign last term.

Naples-born Insigne insisted that a switch to the Partenopei’s arch-rivals would amount to an act of betrayal, should the move go through.

“For Neapolitans like me, Sarri going to Juventus would be a betrayal of us,” the Italian international told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I still hope he changes his mind.

“We must note that he is a professional and he gave his all for Napoli. He was hugely important for my development on a personal level too.

“If he were to join Juventus it would sting us but I cannot say anything, it is his choice to make. I repeat, he always gave everything for this club when he was here.

“I was very happy that he won the Europa League with Chelsea, especially as I got to know him and [Chelsea and former Napoli midfielder] Jorginho well here.”

Should Sarri depart the Premier League for Juventus, he would take over from Massimiliano Allegri, who announced in May he would be ending his five-year tenure at the Allianz Stadium.