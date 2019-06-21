Inter and AC Milan agree on stadium plans

It looks as though AC Milan and Inter have agreed on plans for a new stadium that will cost around €700 million and be ready for 2022.

The two sides were expected to move forward with a proposal that would see them renovate the San Siro, but it appears those plans have been cancelled in favour of a new venue.

La Repubblica reports the project will cost around €700m and include the redevelopment of the surrounding area, as the new San Siro will be built next to the existing structure.

While the start date of the project remains unknown at this time as plans must first be finalized, it’s believed both clubs are hopeful the new venue will be ready for the 2022/23 season.

It’s unclear what will happen to the old stadium though, as both Inter and Milan have yet to decide on what will happen to the site.

Plans could be further complicated by the fact that Milan mayor Beppe Sala has said in the past that local government does not want to lose ownership of the San Siro.