Inter edge closer to landing in-demand Cagliari star

Inter are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly sought-after Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella with the two clubs in negotiations for a fee.

Barella has been courted by many elite sides, both in Italy and abroad, but it now looks as if Inter have moved into pole position to secure his signature.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, barring any major issues, Barella will join the Nerazzurri shortly, though Roma are ready and waiting to pounce were any issues to arise.

The 22-year-old has already made over 100 appearances for the Sardinian side and has been touted as one of the futures of Italian football.

Last season Barella made 38 appearances for Cagliari and he was more recently part of the Italy European Championship Under-21 squad who failed to make it out of the group stages at the tournament.