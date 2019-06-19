Inter join AC Milan in chase for Sassuolo star

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi remains a top target of AC Milan, but it appears city rivals Inter are now also in the mix for his signature.

The Italian international is in demand after another impressive season with the Neroverdi, with the Rossoneri thought to be favourites to land him.

However, Sky Sport Italia reports Sassuolo are unconvinced by Milan’s recent offer of a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for €15 million.

As a result, Inter are now also in the mix and could tempt Sassuolo by offering Andrew Gravillon in exchange.

The defender spent last season on loan at Pescara, but with Inter covered at the back and Borja Valero expected to be sold, the priority appears to be to sign more midfielders.

Talks remain at an initial phase for the Nerazzurri at this time however, as Sensi’s agent Beppe Riso is only in talks with Milan, but all that could change if they are unable to convince Sassuolo to accept their offer.