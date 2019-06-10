Inter keen to bring Real Madrid midfielder back to Serie A

Inter are in the middle of a full revamp this summer and their new coach Antonio Conte has already begun identifying his transfer targets, including Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian is no stranger to Serie A as he played for the Nerazzurri for two and a half seasons before moving to Spain.

According to Tuttosport, Inter could propose a loan move for the midfielder as it’s unclear whether he has a future at Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane.

Inter’s midfield is in desperate need of a shake up and bringing Kovacic back would do wonders for improving their squad depth and would provide Conte with a tireless runner that he loves to make a part of his midfield.

Kovacic spent the 2018/19 season on loan under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, where he finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League.