Inter Look To Manchester United Striker

Inter are looking at reinforcing their attack this summer by bringing in Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku but they may face strong competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nerazzurri are anticipating Mauro Icardi’s departure from the club, most likely to Juventus, and see Manchester United’s big Belgian as the perfect replacement for him.

According to Express, the Parisians will be pressing hard for Lukaku and due to their financial superiority, and Manchester United’s €80 million valuation of the striker, they could beat out Inter for his signature.

Lukaku has expressed interest in playing in Italy in the past as his brother is already in the country playing for Lazio and Inter’s new coach Antonio Conte may be a big draw as well.

It will be tough for Inter to beat PSG for his signature on a purely financial basis, but would represent a big statement of intent for their domestic and European aspirations next season.