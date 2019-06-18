Inter make move for Hertha Berlin midfielder

Inter coach Antonio Conte has made contact with Hertha Berlin midfielder Valentino Lazaro over a possible move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this summer.

Conte is looking to bring in new players to fit his system and the Italian has identified the 23-year-old Austrian winger as a key target.

According to German publication Kicker, Conte himself phoned Lazaro in a bid to coax him to Italy and reportedly the youngster said he was keen to work with the former Chelsea boss.

Lazaro plies his trade on the right side of midfield and would fit in as a wing-back in Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 system.

The Austrian international started his career at Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Berlin in 2017.

Last season he featured 34 times for his club side, scoring three and registering six assists as he helped Hertha to an 11th placed finish.