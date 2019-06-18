Inter to Consider Potential Sale of Icardi to Juventus

With his future expected to be away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Inter striker Mauro Icardi could be acquired by Juventus but they Nerazzurri do not want to sell him for any less than €70 million.

The 26-year-old was stripped of the Biscione captaincy during the 2018/19 season and was reportedly omitted from the squad due to injury but this has not deterred any interest in the Argentinian forward.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter want a deal to be completed before July 8, when the squad to joins up for pre-season training, and they want to don’t want to freeze Icardi out of the squad so they can avoid legal action or the depreciation of the player.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been linked with a potential swap for the former Biscione captain but the Bianconeri value the 25-year-old at more than €70m so an exchange of the two Argentines is unlikely.

Another scenario is that La Vecchia Signora could offer Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado and cash for Icardi but the money offered would still be a rather substantial amount.