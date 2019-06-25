Inter ready to step up pursuit of Manchester United star

Inter have put together an offer in the region of €60 million for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, although it is said that the Premier League side aren’t willing to accept a bid worth less than €85 million according to reports.

Antonio Conte is said to be keen on the Belgian forward as he looks to reshape his Nerazzurri side for the new season, with the Lukaku interest fuelling speculation that Mauro Icardi is set to leave the club.

According to La Gazzetta dell Sport the United striker is keen to link up with the Italian tactician at the Nerazzurri, but the sticking point is whether the two clubs are able to agree a fee.

It seems Manchester United are willing to let the striker leave, but only if they recoup the money they spent to sign him from Everton.

Lukaku featured 44 times for United last season netting 15 goals and one assist in what was a difficult year for the club.