Inter set to land Hertha Berlin winger

Inter have had a bid in the region of €20 million accepted for Hertha Berlin midfielder Valentino Lazaro, as their first foray into the market looks set to be concluded.

Antonio Conte targeted the wide man as an option to fit into his wing-back system and it looks as if a deal will be finalised in the coming days.

According to Corriere dello Sport, a fee has been agreed in the region of €18- 20m and there will be €2-3m to be added on top of that if certain bonus requirements are met.

The Austrian looks to be the first signing of the Conte era and the Nerrazurri can now switch their attention to other transfer targets with Nicolo Barella, Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku all heavily linked with a move to the club.

Lazaro has spent the last two seasons with German side Hertha Berlin, who he made 34 appearances for last campaign scoring four goals and registering six assists.