Inter set to trump AC Milan and land Sassuolo midfielder

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi looks set to join Inter, with the Nerazzurri beating city rivals AC Milan to his signature.

The 23-year-old was expected to join the Rossoneri after agreeing personal terms, but with the two clubs unable to agree a transfer fee, the door was left open for another side to swoop in.

Calciomercato.com reports Inter have done just that, as the Nerazzurri met with Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali on Friday with both sides reaching an agreement on a transfer.

Sensi is expected to join Inter on an initial loan worth €5 million with an option to make the move permanent for a fee between €22-25m next summer – similar to the deal that brought Matteo Politano to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri will also send youth player Edoardo Vergani to the Neroverdi, while Sensi is expected to sign a five-year contract worth €1.8m a season.

Thus it appears as though Inter have beaten Milan to the punch, with the Italian international set to become the first major signing under new coach Antonio Conte.