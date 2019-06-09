Inter star rules out early exit

Radja Nainggolan has insisted that he has no intention of calling time on his spell with Inter after a single season, despite suggestions that the club will look to cash in on him.

The former Belgium international arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Roma last summer to reunite with ex-Giallorossi coach Luciano Spalletti, but failed to recapture the form that saw him become a key figure in the capital.

With Spalletti now replaced on the bench by Antonio Conte, Nainggolan’s future at Inter had been thrown into doubt, but the midfielder made clear his determination to make a success of his switch to the Nerazzurri.

“I don’t want to think about the transfer market,” the 31-year-old Sky Sport Italia. “I’ve always spent many years at all the clubs I’ve played for, so to leave after one season would be strange.

“This is a club that wanted me and is trying to grow, I would like to be a part of this development. Let’s see how it goes, but I’ve always been happy at all my clubs and I hope it will continue to be the same at Inter.

“I ask the fans to keep supporting me. I have a three-year contract and I remain calm about my future.”

Nainggolan scored seven goals in 36 appearances across all competitions in his maiden season at Inter, as he helped the club to a fourth-place finish in Serie A. His transfer from Roma saw the Nerazzurri shell out €24 million, whilst Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo joined the Lupi as part of the deal.