Inter’s four keys to convincing Dybala to leave Juventus

Inter have four cards to play in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala this summer and are hopeful that they can lure him away from Juventus after a disappointing 2018/19 season in Turin.

Dybala’s own doubts about Inter are proving to be the main stumbling point in any hopes of a swap deal between the Nerazzurri and Juventus for the Argentine and his compatriot Mauro Icardi.

Antonio Conte is in at the Studio Giuseppe Meazza and he’s hoping that he will be able to convince the No.10 that Inter can be competitive in 2019/20 and that he is the man to get La Joya back to his 2017/18 best despite their times not overlapping at Juve.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Giuseppe Marotta’s presence in Milan could also be a card that Inter look to rely on, with Dybala knowing that he has someone upstairs at the club who is fully supportive of him.

Lautaro Martinez is another factor. The ex-Palermo forward has a good relationship with his national team teammate after they became closer during Lionel Messi’s break from representing Argentina.

Another target for Inter this summer is Edin Dzeko, and the club are hopeful that his arrival could also act as something that draws Dybala towards Milan, as he would be an ideal partner for the Juventus player to play off.